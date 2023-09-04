Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A41, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound, Hooton Green to M53 lane closure due to maintenance works.
• M53, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J4 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.
• M53, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.