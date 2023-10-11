Register
Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M53, from 9am October 3 to 5pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53, junction 3 - Contraflow on roundabout due to works on Woodchurch Road.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M53, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 North and southbound, junction 4 exit and entry slips lane closures due to tree cutting.

    M53, from 8pm October 14 to 5am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to 1 Lanes two and three closure due to emergency bridge joint repair.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.