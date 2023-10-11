Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M53, from 9am October 3 to 5pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53, junction 3 - Contraflow on roundabout due to works on Woodchurch Road.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 North and southbound, junction 4 exit and entry slips lane closures due to tree cutting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M53, from 8pm October 14 to 5am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to 1 Lanes two and three closure due to emergency bridge joint repair.