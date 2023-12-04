Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M53, from 9pm December 11 to 5am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for horticulture.
• M53, from 8pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.
• M53, from 9pm December 17 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for inspection/survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.