Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5 - Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, j4 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A41, from 9pm October 8 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 East and westbound, from Ring Road to A55 lane closures due to general maintenance works.