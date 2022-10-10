Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A41, from 9pm October 8 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 East and westbound, from Ring Road to A55 lane closures due to general maintenance works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm October 16 to 5am October 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 - one carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.