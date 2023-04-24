Register
Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    M53, from 8pm March 27 to 5am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M53, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M53, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.