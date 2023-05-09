Wirral road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M53, from 9.30am May 9 to 3.30pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, J4 to J4 - lane closure for barriers.

• A41, from 9.30am May 9 to 3.30pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, Hooton Green to M53, M53 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M53, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four - three lane closures due to resurfacing.