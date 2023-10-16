Wirral road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wirral's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M53, from 8pm October 14 to 5am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to 1 Lanes two and three closure due to emergency bridge joint repair.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M53, from 8am October 28 to 4.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, five to 4 - lane closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.