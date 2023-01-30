Wirral road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm February 6 to 6am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for drainage.