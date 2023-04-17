Wirral takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Napoli Pizzeria, a takeaway at 79 New Chester Road, New Ferry, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 131 (39%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.