Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
5 minutes ago McDonald’s slashes price of menu favourites - but the offer ends soon
41 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes

Wirral takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Napoli Pizzeria, a takeaway at 79 New Chester Road, New Ferry, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 131 (39%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.