Wirral takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
The Sea Shanty, a takeaway at 4 Atherton Street, New Brighton, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 349 takeaways with ratings, 141 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.