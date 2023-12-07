Wirral takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Sea Shanty, a takeaway at 4 Atherton Street, New Brighton, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 349 takeaways with ratings, 141 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.