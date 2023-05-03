Wirral takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
Papa Pizza, a takeaway at 11 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 132 (39%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.