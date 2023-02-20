Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 minutes ago
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chino, a takeaway at 74a Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 332 takeaways with ratings, 137 (41%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.