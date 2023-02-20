Register
Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chino, a takeaway at 74a Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 332 takeaways with ratings, 137 (41%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.