Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
24 minutes ago
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Phoenix, a takeaway at 136 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 331 takeaways with ratings, 137 (41%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.