Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Mr Yummie, a takeaway at 11 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 137 (40%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.