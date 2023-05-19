Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tikka, a takeaway at 11 Upton Road, Moreton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 134 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.