Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jalali, a takeaway at 119 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given the score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 337 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.