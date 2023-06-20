Register
Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Jalali, a takeaway at 119 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given the score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 337 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.