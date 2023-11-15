Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ayla Turkish Charcoal Restaurant, a takeaway at 125 - 127 Storeton Road, Prenton, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 350 takeaways with ratings, 142 (41%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.