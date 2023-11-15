Register
Wirral takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ayla Turkish Charcoal Restaurant, a takeaway at 125 - 127 Storeton Road, Prenton, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 350 takeaways with ratings, 142 (41%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.