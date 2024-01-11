Wirral takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Nite, a takeaway at 580 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 351 takeaways with ratings, 143 (41%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.