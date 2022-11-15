Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
41 minutes ago
The Smorgasbord, a takeaway at 112-112a Teehey Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 349 takeaways with ratings, 146 (42%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.