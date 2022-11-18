Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
46 minutes ago
Family Pizza and Kebab, a takeaway at 58 Argyle Street South, Tranmere, Wirral was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 349 takeaways with ratings, 146 (42%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.