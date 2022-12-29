Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Efes, a takeaway at 79 King Street, Egremont, Wirral was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 344 takeaways with ratings, 144 (42%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.