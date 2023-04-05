Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
Kents Chip Shop, a takeaway at 12a Coronation Drive, Bromborough, Wirral was given the score after assessment on February 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 338 takeaways with ratings, 130 (38%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.