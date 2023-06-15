Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Happy Kitchen, a takeaway at 15 Woodchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 337 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.