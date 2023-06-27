Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Register
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Double Lucky House, a takeaway at 471 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given the score after assessment on May 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 338 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.