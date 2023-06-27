Wirral takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Double Lucky House, a takeaway at 471 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given the score after assessment on May 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 338 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.