Wirral takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Alexandra Coffee, a takeaway at P11 Birkenhead Market Claughton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the minimum score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 350 takeaways with ratings, 140 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.