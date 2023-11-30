Register
Wirral takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Alexandra Coffee, a takeaway at P11 Birkenhead Market Claughton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the minimum score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 350 takeaways with ratings, 140 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.