Wirral takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Saughall Massie Fish and Chip Bar, a takeaway at 202 Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral was given the minimum score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 351 takeaways with ratings, 147 (42%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.