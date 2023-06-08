Wirral University Teaching Hospital: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in April

Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital in April, figures show.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital in April, figures show.

A think tank has warned the Government is "moving in the opposite direction" from its goal of bringing waiting lists down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS England figures show 41,720 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at the end of April – up from 41,046 in March, and 31,504 in April 2022.

Most Popular

Of those, 1,388 (3%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital was 14 weeks at the end of April – up from 13 weeks in March.

Nationally, 7.4 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Sarah Scobie, acting director of research at the Nuffield Trust think tank said: "Yet another month of hitting a record high for the NHS waiting list will be very worrying for the government and shows it is moving in the opposite direction from its ambition to bring down waiting lists by 2025.

She said the charity is concerned by the speed and scale at which the backlog is growing.

"The NHS and its staff are throwing more and more resources at recovering the backlog as the summer months approach, but challenges, including industrial action and staff absences, make keeping up with the weight of demand incredibly difficult," she added.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in April – the same as in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital, 7,166 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 601 (8%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show cancer patients at Wirral University Teaching Hospital are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 69% of patients urgently referred by the NHS who received cancer treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital in April began treatment within two months of their referral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was in line with the proportion in March, but down from 79% in April 2022 last year.

Cancer Research UK’s director of evidence and implementation Naser Turabi said: "Today’s data shows that all cancer waiting time targets in England have been missed and are amongst the worst on record.

"Despite the tireless work of NHS staff, people affected by cancer continue to experience unacceptable delays for vital diagnosis and treatment.

"We need to see urgent political leadership and action on cancer, and urge the UK Government to publish the long-awaited workforce plan for England," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS England said staff are continuing to make progress on recovering routine services despite the it facing "the most disruptive industrial action in its history in April", with four days of strikes by junior doctors resulting in more than 195,000 appointments and procedures having to be rescheduled.