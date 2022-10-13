Wirral University Teaching Hospital: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in August

Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital in August, figures show.

The figures come as a leading health charity says the NHS is grappling with "really serious challenges", as typical winter pressures are to be made worse by the cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19.

NHS England figures show 35,742 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at the end of August – up from 34,932 in July, and 27,306 in August 2021.

Of those, 1,122 (3%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Wirral University Teaching Hospital was 12 weeks at the end of August – the same as in July.

Nationally, 7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of August.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King's Fund, a health charity, said the NHS is struggling with "crumbling buildings and outdated equipment, long waiting lists for care, high levels of Covid-19 and growing staff shortages."

"Successive governments’ refusal to confront the worsening health and care workforce crisis and their chronic underinvestment in NHS buildings and infrastructure has created this mix of problems.

"This winter, typical seasonal pressures on NHS services will be amplified by Covid-19 and a cost-of-living crisis that could impact on people’s physical and mental health," she added.

Separate figures show 1.5 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in August – the same as in July.

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital, 7,247 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 1,068 (15%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

NHS Providers, which acts on behalf of health organisations in England, said the level of pressure across the health system "remains concerning".

It pointed to recent news of a shortage in blood supplies as creating delays for non-urgent operations.

Other figures from NHS England show that of 114 patients urgently referred by the NHS who were treated at Wirral University Teaching Hospital in August, 93 were receiving cancer treatment within two months of their referral.

A month previously – when 87 patients were referred – 70 were treated within 62 days.

In August 2021, 83 patients were treated within this period, out of 96 that were referred.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This level of performance is not what patients expect and we must do better for them.

