Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 17 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 16.