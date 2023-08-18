Register
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 12 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 11.