Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 12 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.