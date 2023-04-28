Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 46.

Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.

