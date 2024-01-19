Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was down from 18 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 26 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 12.