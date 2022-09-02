Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 16 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 16 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was down from 28 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 57% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 37.
Across England there were 5,658 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 144 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 29. This was down from 28 in the previous seven days.