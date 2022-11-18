Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 16 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 16 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 16 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from 27 on the same day the previous week.

There were 58 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.