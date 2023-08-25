Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 17 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 20 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 17 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 18.