Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 24 was up from 16 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.