Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was down from 32 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show 24 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 5.