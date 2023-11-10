Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 20 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.