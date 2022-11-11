Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 27 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 52 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 59.
Most Popular
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 37 in the previous seven days.