Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 32 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was down from 33 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 49% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.
Most Popular
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that 33 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 21. This was up from 30 in the previous seven days.