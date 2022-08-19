Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 33 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 41 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 54% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 71.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 30 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was up from 25 in the previous seven days.