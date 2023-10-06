Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 34 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 34 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 1 was up from 26 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 36 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 29.