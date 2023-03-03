Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 36 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 36 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from 54 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.
Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.
The figures also show that 42 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 27. This was up from 37 in the previous seven days.