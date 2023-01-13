Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for 43 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for 43 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 38.
Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 21%.
The figures also show that 43 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 9. This was up from 41 in the previous seven days.