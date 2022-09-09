Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was down from 16 on the same day the previous week.
There were 46 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.
The figures also show that six new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-05. This was down from 18 in the previous seven days.