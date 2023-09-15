Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 10 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,356 people in hospital with Covid as of September 10.

Most Popular

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 43% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 8.