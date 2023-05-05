Register
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 14:16 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 14 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 38.

    Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

    The figures also show that 14 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 1. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.