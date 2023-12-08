Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 3 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 1.