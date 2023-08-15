Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 4.