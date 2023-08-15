Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was up from two on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.